PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Transportation Security Administration tweeted Monday that they found a dagger knife in a carry-on bag over the holiday weekend at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
Someone may have gotten a dagger knife for Christmas but @TSA officers @PHXSkyHarbor didn't appreciate it when it was found in a carry-on bag. Knives, blades & daggers are considered weapons. Don't bring them in carry-on. #MaskUp #Christmas2020 pic.twitter.com/AMNaSYJD0q— TSA_SouthWest (@Tsa_SouthWest) December 28, 2020
They also say they found an axe and a double-edged knife in other passengers' carry-ons at Sky Harbor.
Knives, blades and daggers are considered weapons when going through security at the airport. So if you get one as a gift, you may want to securely store it in your checked luggage - not your carry-on.
Axe throwing may be all the rage, but not at the airport. @TSA officers @PHXSkyHarbor discovered this axe in a passenger's carry-on bag on #Christmas2020 day. Know what's in your bag before you travel. #MaskUp #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/on3rNtfIEV— TSA_SouthWest (@Tsa_SouthWest) December 28, 2020
"Planning ahead and packing properly can facilitate the screening process and ease your travel experience at the airport. Know what you can pack in your carry-on and checked baggage before arriving at the airport by reviewing the lists below. Even if an item is generally permitted, it may be subject to additional screening or not allowed through the checkpoint if it triggers an alarm during the screening process, appears to have been tampered with, or poses other security concerns," per TSA's website.