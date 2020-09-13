Phoenix Sky Harbor guns
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A TSA media spokesperson for Arkansas, Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas said on Twitter that TSA found two loaded guns at Phoenix Sky Harbor on Saturday.

Both guns were found in separate incidents. 

According to the tweet from TSA Southwest, TSA found a 10mm gun with ten rounds of ammo, and .45 caliber gun with 8 rounds of ammo.

Arizona's Family reached out to Phoenix Sky Harbor for more details.

 

