PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A TSA media spokesperson for Arkansas, Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas said on Twitter that TSA found two loaded guns at Phoenix Sky Harbor on Saturday.
Both guns were found in separate incidents.
According to the tweet from TSA Southwest, TSA found a 10mm gun with ten rounds of ammo, and .45 caliber gun with 8 rounds of ammo.
Arizona's Family reached out to Phoenix Sky Harbor for more details.
.@TSA officers @PHXSkyHarbor discovered loaded 9 mm gun, magazine & 8 rounds of ammo in the carry-on bag of passenger 9/11/2020. Passengers may face fines & loss of @TSAPRECHECK___ & other benefits for a period of time. #knowbeforeyougo #nogunzone #Traveller pic.twitter.com/DOZNI5Uyg6— TSA_SouthWest (@Tsa_SouthWest) September 12, 2020