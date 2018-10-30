PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- On this Try it Tuesday with Tess, we tried out products to help keep you healthy as the sick season approaches. Doctors always say, washing your hands with soap and water is your best protection against germs.
- These toppers stretch over the top of soap dispensers when pressed. To dispense soap into a child's hand a timer starts and music and lights are activated for 20 to 25 seconds, prompting the kids to spend an optimal amount of time washing their hands.
- There's a Santa cap, Team Clean baseball cap topper or Smiley and Winky emoji Happy Caps.
- Provides a powerful way to support your immune system that works hard to fend off the flu this time of year.
- Designed to be taken at the first sign of discomfort, this herbal blend contains andrographis and Bernadine to mobilize the body's acute response, while the Clear Relief Complex provides other herbs traditionally used to ease sinus and respiratory discomfort.
Rainbow Light: Berry D-Licious Vitamin D3 Gummies
- Deliver an even more potent level of Vitamin D3 for those adults looking for advanced protection to support bone and muscle strength, immune function, along with circulatory and cellular health. Current scientific research reveals that higher intakes of vitamin D are associated with long-term and enhanced immune resistance.
- 100 percent natural and free of artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, preservatives and additives. Contains no gluten, soy, yeast, milk, eggs, nuts, fish or shellfish.
A Valley Dad has launched two products that allow users to clean their hands anywhere they go! Suds2Go Dual Purpose Water bottle is refillable and allows the user to have clean water and foaming hand soap handy to wash hands anywhere. The SudsCap, is a pre-loaded, disposable cap that fits onto any plastic water bottle, allowing the user to turn any disposable water bottle into a portable and convenient hand washing device. The kick starter launched Oct. 1.
