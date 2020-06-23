PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - COVID-19 has led to sweeping changes in America’s immigration system yet again. The White House announced Monday that it will suspend certain work visas for immigrants. President Donald Trump signed a proclamation that will suspend H-1B visas for immigrants in specialized fields, and most H-2B visas. The administration says the move will free up about half a million jobs, making it easier for unemployed Americans to find work.
In addition, the administration extended another proclamation the president signed in April. It temporarily suspended visas for people who are trying to get into the country to be with their families, or at the petition of their employers. Now that suspension will last until the end of the year.
Phoenix immigration attorney Emilia Banuelos understands the urgency of protecting people from the virus, but she says the absolute closure of family-based immigration is what has her concerned.
“COVID-19 has changed everybody’s world. But at the same time we also see that the administration’s being aggressive, and using it – I feel like, the pandemic – as an excuse to do things that normally they would not be able to do.”
She says some people were already in the process heading to the American embassy in Mexico for their green card appointment and ended up getting stuck over there because the embassies are closed.
“We were surprised that they would even close the border and close this processing because this is the only way that a person could legalize their spouse or their children,” she said. “Every single husband and wife, child who was supposed to get employment and get a green card are now not getting a green card, and have to wait.”
When asked about whether she thinks these suspensions will go beyond the new year, Banuelos said it depends on how the virus spread and on the outcome of the November election.
“People who are in Iran or Mexico or wherever, can’t come and join their families. Even though their petitions have been approved, even though they paid all the filing fees.”