QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It has traveled across the country and there's a good chance you've seen around the Valley: the "Trump Train."
Now, this colorful RV is for sale. But the owner told Arizona's Family that it has nothing to do with Trump's reelection loss. "We have a lot of people that tell me it's beautiful," said Buddy Hall. Hall lives in Mississippi and left the RV at its last stop, in Queen Creek. The "Trump Train" got photo-ops with Arizona Republican Chair Kelli Ward, former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, and even Don Jr.
"That's why I built it, so any Republican can use it for free," said Hall. Hall said he doesn't believe that Trump lost reelection and said he's selling the RV because he's done traveling and just wants to spend time with family down south.
The "Trump Train" is listed at $135,000, according to his Craigslist ad. Hall said he is confident it will sell, "I think it's a great deal," said Hall. "If someone wants to travel the country and support the President."