MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Several people in support of President Donald Trump gathered outside of the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport on Thursday, a day ahead of his rally that will take place at the International Air Response, a private business on the airport's property.
"We are just hanging out watching other Trump supporters go by and excited about the rally tomorrow," Denise Vessey from Surprise said as cars honked at the group.
Some supporters brought RVs and others planned to sleep in their cars.
"This is my first Trump rally," Wes Holmes said.
Holmes brought a notebook so people could write letters to President Trump.
"I just want to show him that his hard work that he's doing, it isn't for nothing. We the people do appreciate everything he's doing and we really sincerely are standing behind him," Holmes said.
One family got to the site across from the airport at 9 a.m. Thursday, hoping to be the first in line when the doors open to the venue.
"I like how he's putting America first," Sadie Briggs from Buckeye said.
People will not be let inside the International Air Response until 2:30 p.m.
