MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/CNN) - President Donald Trump fired up his base on Friday and praised U.S. Senate hopeful Martha McSally during a rally in Mesa.
"In just 18 days, the people of Arizona are going to send Martha McSally... to the United States Senate to protect your jobs, to defend your borders and continue making America great again," Trump said in front of thousands of supporters at Mesa Gateway Airport.
[FULL SPEECH: Trump speaks at Mesa rally]
He also introduced another possible slogan.
"Democrats produce mobs. Republicans produce jobs," Trump said, which got a big cheer from the crowd. There has been some controversy about what a "mob" is when it comes to protesters.
He also reminded his supporters about early voting in Arizona.
"If anybody would like to leave and go out to vote, I don't mind at all," Trump said.
He called Democrats the "Party of crime" and touted how his tax cuts are helping the American people.
President Trump called up McSally on the stage where she listed all the issues that she agrees with the president, like the border wall.
[RAW VIDEO: Trump speaks at rally in Mesa]
"We have to crack down on sanctuary cities and build a wall!" McSally said.
She also went after her opponent in the Senate race, Kyrsten Sinema.
"I was wearing a flight suit and she was wearing a pink tutu," said McSally referring to when Sinema was at anti-Iraq war protests years ago. McSally is a former Air Force colonel and combat fighter pilot.
Trump said McSally has a "very, very strange opponent."
Trump continued to go after Democrats, saying they are to blame for America's immigration problems.
He says the new platform of the Democratic Party is "radical socialism and open borders." Trump says the Democrats are opening "inviting millions of illegal aliens to break our laws, violate our borders and overwhelm our nation."
Trump also pledged to end what is called "chain migration" where one person immigrates and then brings their extended family into the country.
Trump's comments about "radical socialism" and "open borders" are not accurate reflections of Democratic positions. And his comments about migrants breaking the law and being "hardened criminals" do not provide a correct picture of the immigrant population.
The typically chaotic protests that follow Trump when he visits Arizona haven't materialized Friday, as many of the activists who usually stage them said they are working on get-out-the-vote efforts instead. The midterm elections are 2 1/2 weeks away.
The Mesa Police Department said there were no arrests and no one was detained during the event.
Earlier in the day, Trump toured Luke Air Force Base and participated in a roundtable discussion which included chief executives of the biggest U.S. defense companies like Lockheed Martin Corp. and Boeing.
Beautiful evening in Mesa, Arizona with GREAT PATRIOTS - thank you! https://t.co/0pWiwCq4MH #MAGARally🇺🇸replay: https://t.co/6vHEaB37VH pic.twitter.com/pHmU6pMKh7— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2018
