PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Fewer refugees and asylum seekers are being allowed into the U.S. as the president cuts that number back from previous administrations.
The Trump Administration has announced it will only accept 30,000 refugees this upcoming fiscal year, which starts in just two weeks.
Now some families who've been waiting to be reunited with their loved ones still in refugee camps will have to wait even longer.
As war tore apart her city in Syria, mother of six, Dawlat Alrifai, was forced to leave behind her home and her job.
"Many people, they die, I was afraid for my life and for my children," said Alrifai.
They escaped with their lives but waited four years in limbo at a Jordan refugee camp before being placed in the U.S. in 2016.
But her adult son and his children had to stay behind.
"And sometimes he's angry with me because I left him there alone without anything. He wants to be with us because Arabic families, they love to be together," said Alrifai.
The year Alrifai came to the U.S. the cap was set at 85,000 refugees. In 2017 the cap was set for 110,000, but 54,000 were admitted to the U.S.
In 2018, the cap was reduced to 45,000 but 20,000 were admitted. Now for 2019, a 30,000 person cap has been proposed.
"There's significant concern that with even a lower ceiling than we had this year, will the actual arrivals fall even further than they've already fallen?" asked Aaron Rippenkroeger with the International Rescue Committee. The IRC helps newly placed refugees find homes and work right here in Phoenix.
"Extreme disappointment, and really, it's heartbreaking," Rippenkroeger said.
He knows the chances of Alrifai's son joining her in Phoenix is getting even slimmer. "In some cases, I worry that there may be no end in sight," said Rippenkroeger.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the new numbers "reflect our country's interest in protecting American citizens," and adds the U.S. has spent $8 billion on humanitarian aid.
"The United States anticipates processing up to 310,000 refugees and asylum seekers in fiscal year 2019. We propose resettling up to 30,000 refugees under the new refugee ceiling as well as processing more than 280,000 asylum seekers," said Pompeo.
Alrifai is staying optimistic, saying she's doing what she can to prove herself as worthy to the country and the president.
"We are nice. We can do anything. We can be hard workers. We can study and make this country more (sic) better," said Alrifai.
