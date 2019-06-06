APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A truck drove into a house last Friday night, causing thousands of dollars in damage.
It happened near Idaho Road and Southern Avenue.
"I heard a loud bang. It sounded like shrapnel hitting the house and wood tearing up, and a loud noise, which was a diesel truck in our house and that was all in a matter of two seconds," said Scott Tom, who was asleep in the next room over with his wife. "My wife got up, didn't know what was going on. I told her there was a truck in our living room."
The home is set back from the road and surrounded by a cinder block wall, but that wasn't enough to slow down the truck.
"It shook the whole house. The floor's sinking in one spot, buckled in another, doors are not level. It really rattled the place," Tom said.
The chaos didn't end there, however. Tom said the driver got out of the truck and ran throughout his house while they called 911.
"There was a little opening above the truck hood, and the guy jumped in the house and started running around saying, 'They're after me. They're going to get me. They're after me!' At that point, I didn't know if we were being robbed--if I should get my gun or put my pants on," Tom said.
Eventually, firefighters and police arrived and calmed the man down. Tom said the driver was arrested.
The Apache Junction Police Department has not responded to our requests for a copy of the police report or any information regarding the crash.
Tom said he also has not gotten a copy of the report, which his insurance company needs. He says an engineer will determine next week if the beams holding the structure together were compromised.
"They're either going to say it's fixable or not fixable and go from there," Tom said.
Tom said his mother moved out of the house a week before the crash, thankfully.
"Her desk was right there between the door and her room and that's where she usually sat and watched TV every night till 11:30 or so," Tom said.
Now, he's anxiously waiting to find out if his home will need to be torn down. Until then, he hopes he and his wife can get a good night's sleep once again.
"It's kind of like shell shock right now, a little bit, because you're sitting in there, you hear a loud bang or noise out here, and you're kind of like wondering if there's going to be another vehicle flying through your house," said Tom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.