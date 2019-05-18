PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A single-vehicle accident injured four people in Peoria on Saturday evening, the Peoria Fire-Medical Department reported.
Engineer Micheal Selmer, a public information officer of the Peoria Fire-Medical Department, says a truck rolled over several times before landing upright on the Morristown New River Highway near Castle Hot Springs Road.
A total of four passengers were removed from the truck and immediately taken to the closest hospital. Two of the injured were flown there while the other two were taken by ambulance.
As the extent of the victims' injuries, the cause of the accident is unknown.
