Truck slams into Apache Junction garage

APACHE JUNCTION (3TV/CBS5) - Three people were hurt when a truck plowed into a garage in Apache Junction Wednesday morning.

It happened near Ironwood and Apache Trail. Fire officials say two vehicles crashed nearby, and that collision sent the truck slamming into the garage.

One patient with severe injuries was transported to a trauma center. 

The other two patients had less severe injuries. They were both transported to a local hospital. 

It's not clear if those injured were in the vehicles involved or inside the structure.

 

