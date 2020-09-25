Semi-truck fire on SR-87

SR-87 southbound lanes are closed near Sunflower while crews clean up a semi-truck that caught fire.

 Arizona Department of Transportation

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A semi-truck caught fire in the southbound lanes of SR-87 Friday morning forcing officials to close lanes of the the highway down.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the truck caught fire around 11 a.m. forcing officials to close down the southbound lanes of SR-87 at milepost 219, near Sunflower.

There were no injuries from the fire, officials say.

While crews clean up the wreckage the southbound lanes and one northbound lane of traffic are closed. 

There is no estimated reopening time. 

 

