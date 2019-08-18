NEAR PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A truck fire caused delays in northern Arizona Sunday afternoon.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash happened on southbound State Route 87 near Payson. DPS said that no injuries were reported.
ADOT said that drivers should expect delays on the southbound lanes of SR-87 past Oxbow Estates. At this time, the right lane remains closed at milepost 241 due to an earlier vehicle fire. Traffic is backed up about seven miles. There is no estimated reopening time.
REMINDER: Motorists should expect delays on State Route 87 southbound past Oxbow Estates. The right lane remains closed at milepost 241 due to an earlier vehicle fire. Traffic is backed up about 7 miles. There is no estimated reopening time. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/T1LpUQYF3T— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 18, 2019
