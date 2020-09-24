PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A semi-truck driver was at hand to help a woman and her daughter after a domestic violence situation unfolded on SR-87 earlier this week.
According to court documents, DPS troopers were called to an aggravated assault incident last Sunday just after 11 p.m.
The woman victim told troopers that she and her 3-year-old daughter had just fled from her boyfriend and father of the girl, 25-year-old Michael Andrew Brock. She told the troopers that Brock had threatened her with gun and assaulted her in his car.
According to court paperwork, the incident began at the woman’s Tempe apartment earlier in the day when she says Brock “held her on the bed refusing her to leave.” Brock later agreed to drive with her and their daughter to her father’s home in northern Arizona.
While the woman was driving along SR-87, Brock began act hostile. She told troopers that he began to slap her and pointed a gun at her head, “tapping the barrel of the gun against her head,” according to court documents. The woman, who was driving the car, was having trouble controlling the vehicle.
When she noticed a semi-truck pulled over on the side of the road, when she pulled over in front of the truck, documents say. Grabbing her daughter, she ran to the truck driver yelling for help. The driver said, "he had never seen anyone so scared in his life." Troopers were called.
When authorities spoke to Brock a few days later, court documents said he admitted he was holding a gun as they argued on SR-87. He also stated “he may have unintentionally told [her] he was going to kill her.”
Brock is facing charges of aggravated kidnapping, assault, child abuse, harassment, and weapons misconduct.