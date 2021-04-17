APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are working to determine what caused a truck to crash through the side window of a Dollar Tree store in Apache Junction on Saturday afternoon.
According to Superstition Fire and Medical, a woman in her mid-50s drove into the store near Apache Trail and Meridian Drive shortly after 4 p.m. Fire officials said the driver, her daughter in the truck, and one person inside the store had minor injuries and were treated at the scene, but nobody was taken to the hospital.
Apache Junction police are investigating.