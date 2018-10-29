PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A suspect is dead and three Department of Public Safety troopers were hurt following a gunfight on the Interstate 17 in downtown Phoenix on Monday evening.
[RAW VIDEO: Trooper shootout with suspect on I-17]
The shooting happened on the northbound side of the freeway around Seventh Street.
Troopers were pursuing the suspect in a white truck when a trooper in a patrol SUV performed a PIT maneuver just after 5 p.m.
That's when gunshots were exchanged between the suspect and five Mesa police officers and three DPS troopers, Sgt. Vince Lewis with the Phoenix Police Department said.
The man, who has not been identified, was alone in the truck and died at the scene.
The three troopers suffered injuries that aren't considered life-threatening, though two of them had to be taken to the hospital.
All of them have been treated and released.
Lewis said the troopers were injured by glass.
No one else was hurt.
The incident started when somebody called 911 about a suspicious person, possibly armed in the area of Main and Center streets in Mesa around 4 p.m.
When officers arrived, the man in the white pickup truck left and eventually got on the Interstate 10 near State Route 143.
"A pursuit was declared and then marked units did back off from that pursuit while Mesa air continued to follow," said Lewis.
DPS was then told about the pickup truck driver and troopers showed up. It was around Seventh Street a trooper spun the pickup truck around with the maneuver that led to the shooting.
Police said the I-17 is closed in both directions from 16th Street to about Seventh Avenue and is expected to be closed overnight and possibly into the morning rush hour.
Lewis didn't have any more information about the troopers and officers involved in the shooting.
He also didn't say who shot first.
Those looking to give can donate to the 100 Club of Arizona, a non-profit devoted to helping the families of first responders.
Officer Involved Shooting update:Several Mesa Police Officers were involved in a very dangerous shooting with an extremely violent suspect who showed absolutely zero regard for innocent civilians when he... https://t.co/Zn7ml4Ifb6— Mesa Police Assoc (@mesampa) October 30, 2018
REMINDER: I-17 NB/SB closed in downtown Phoenix due to a law enforcement incident. I-17 NB closed at the I-10 Split. I-17 SB closed at 7th Avenue. There is no estimated time to reopen the freeway. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/DFvZa6GBIv— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 30, 2018
