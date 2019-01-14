PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - On the heels of a Salt River Police officer killed and a Maricopa County deputy injured, while both were on the side of the highway doing their job, the Department of Public Safety wants to remind drivers about the importance of the move over law.
"It's about education. Not every single person deserves a ticket. Some people honestly did not understand what was going on, some people don't know the Move Over Law," Trooper Jared Schmidt said.
Trooper Schmidt said that ever since his training, he's always approached cars on the passenger side, away from traffic.
"It doesn't matter if it's tight or not, I'll find a way," Trooper Schmidt explained. "I don't want to be anywhere close to traffic. It could just take one person's rearview mirror coming by and hitting your belt. You don't know how fast that car is going enough to make impact with your belt or your rib cage or your leg and you're going to get physically hit."
In Arizona, it is the law to move over at least one lane if you see a vehicle with flashing lights on the shoulder, but Trooper Schmidt says that shouldn't limit you.
"If you're seeing anybody that's on the side of the road that's a stranded motorist, whether it's a dead battery or it's a flat tire, you should be doing the same exact thing. You don't need flashing red and blue lights to dictate what you do. The Move Over Law should apply to everybody that's on the road."
Trooper Schmidt says that a lot of the time cars on the side of the highway get hit is because of another driver being distracted.
"I don't understand why people constantly will text and drive or they'll eat a sandwich because they're running late from lunch back to work or they'll do their makeup in the car," he said. "A distracted driver is the same thing as being a drunk driver; you can't focus on the road, you're going to start to swerve into other lanes, you might strike vehicles, you might strike people."
Trooper Schmidt says that if it's not possible to move into another lane, it's vital that the drivers at least slow down.
