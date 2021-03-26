AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Troopers arrested an 18-year-old man from California following a brief chase on Friday afternoon in the West Valley.
Department of Public Safety troopers began following the suspect who was driving westbound on Interstate 10 around 1:30 p.m. DPS says the man, identified as Devyn Sells from Stockton, California, was driving recklessly, and troopers believed the car was stolen.
RAW VIDEO: Troopers stop and arrest vehicle theft suspect
Aerials from Arizona's Family news helicopter showed the suspected stolen vehicle weaving between cars before it came to a stop near Avondale Boulevard. Undercover vehicles boxed in the car and arrested Sells. According to DPS, the car was stolen from a family member of Sells.
Sells is facing charges for vehicle theft and reckless driving.