FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man and woman from California were arrested outside of Flagstaff last week after being stopped and searched by Department of Public Safety troopers.
According to DPS, on Friday, Jan. 21, troopers stopped a car that was heading east on I-40 just past the Flagstaff Mall. During the stop, troopers searched the car and found 130 pounds of meth hidden inside. The driver, 21-year-old Marco Aguilar Castaneda, and his passenger, 23-year-old Alexis Moto Hernandez, were arrested and booked into the Coconino County Jail. The two were booked on charges for transporting a dangerous drug for sale.