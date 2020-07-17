PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety released additional background information about the trooper who shot and killed Dion Johnson.

On Monday, DPS released Trooper George Cervantes' internal affairs report, which detailed his record with the department.

Cervantes was hired in June 2005. The first complaint against him was received in 2010. In 2012, allegations of misuse of state property and conduct adverse to the department were sustained. Cervantes received 80 hours without pay for his actions.

DPS trooper who shot Dion Johnson has 13 complaints on his record The Arizona Department of Public Safety is now saying it is still in the middle of its internal investigation regarding the trooper who shot and killed Dion Johnson.

Arizona's Family is now learning the reason for the 80 hour suspension. According to DPS records, the suspension was connected to evidence that Cervantes tased his family dog "at least three times as a form of discipline for the dog digging holes in the backyard."

DPS paperwork indicates Cervantes admitted to using the state-issued TASER on the dog during two separate occasions. He received a letter of reprimand for this.

The paperwork also indicates he was served an order of protection against a woman he previously had a relationship with. Cervantes used his DPS vehicle to drive to an area outside his normal patrol area to place a note on this individual's car that scared her. He received 80 hours of unpaid leave for this incident.

In total, there are 13 incidents on Cervantes’ record with DPS. You can read the full report here. Cervantes is still an employee of the State of Arizona and is on administrative leave.