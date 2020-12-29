GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A trooper is recovering after getting hit by an alleged impaired driver Monday night during a traffic stop on Interstate 10 in the Goodyear area.
According to the Department of Public Safety, the trooper had stopped a blue SUV and on eastbound I-10 at Bullard Avenue when his patrol vehicle was rear-ended by a pickup truck driven by 25-year-old Christian Reiling of Goodyear. The trooper was inside his vehicle at the time of the crash.
The force of the impact sent the trooper's vehicle into the back of the SUV. The trooper was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the driver of the SUV had minor injuries.
According to court paperwork, the driver of the blue SUV checked on the trooper and Reiling after the crash, and Reiling didn't appear to be aware of his surroundings and blamed the crash on another vehicle not allowing him to merge.
The trooper's vehicle and SUV were in the emergency shoulder, and the trooper's blue and red emergency lights were active during the stop.
Another trooper who responded to the crash noted that Reiling had "pinpoint pupils," which the trooper found unusual since it was around 10:30 p.m. Records state that the trooper saw a small plastic bag sitting on the driver's side floorboard while he was talking to Reiling and found a straw, burnt foil and five blue M30 pills inside it.
The trooper identified the pills as fentanyl and questioned Reiling, who admitted to smoking a TCH vape pen earlier in the day and said he takes three different prescription medications daily.
During a field sobriety test, the trooper said Reiling showed signs of impairment and was using the concrete barrier on the shoulder to maintain his balance. Reiling was arrested at the scene.
Reiling was booked into jail and faces multiple charges, including DUI, endangerment, drug possession, and aggravated assault.