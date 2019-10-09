CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- An Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) trooper and another driver are hurt after they were involved in a crash Wednesday night in Chandler.
The crash happened at Alma School and Willis roads, not far from the Loop 202.
According to Chandler police, the trooper was traveling at the intersection when the other driver struck the vehicle while making a left turn.
Both drivers were taken to local hospitals.
Chandler police said the trooper suffered minor injures while the second driver had serious injuries.
An investigation is underway.
#TrafficAlert We are working a traffic accident at Alma School and WIllis. Avoid the area if you can. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/t9orU9EGCR— Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) October 10, 2019