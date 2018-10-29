i-17 dps OIS
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Interstate 17 is closed in both directions due to a gun fight that involved Department of Public Safety troopers on Monday evening.

[RAW VIDEO: Trooper shootout with suspect on I-17]

The shooting happened around Seventh Avenue but the closures are at Seventh Street.

Troopers were persuing the suspect in a white truck when a trooper in a patrol SUV performed a PIT maneauver just after 5 p.m.

That's when the suspect started shooting and law enforcement returned fire.

DPS hasn't released any information about the shooting.

Law enforcement agencies on the scene include DPS, the Phoenix Police Department and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

 

(3) comments

TRUMP supporter
TRUMP supporter

Build the WALL...

Report Add Reply
Thrill22
Thrill22

Why, to keep out Robert Bowers and Cesar Sayoc?

Report Add Reply
Chuck Baker
Chuck Baker

Textbook PIT maneuver. Good job PD!

Report Add Reply

