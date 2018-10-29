PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Interstate 17 is closed in both directions due to a gun fight that involved Department of Public Safety troopers on Monday evening.
[RAW VIDEO: Trooper shootout with suspect on I-17]
The shooting happened around Seventh Avenue but the closures are at Seventh Street.
Troopers were persuing the suspect in a white truck when a trooper in a patrol SUV performed a PIT maneauver just after 5 p.m.
That's when the suspect started shooting and law enforcement returned fire.
DPS hasn't released any information about the shooting.
Law enforcement agencies on the scene include DPS, the Phoenix Police Department and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.
Officer Involved Shooting update:Several Mesa Police Officers were involved in a very dangerous shooting with an extremely violent suspect who showed absolutely zero regard for innocent civilians when he... https://t.co/Zn7ml4Ifb6— Mesa Police Assoc (@mesampa) October 30, 2018
REMINDER: I-17 NB/SB closed in downtown Phoenix due to a law enforcement incident. I-17 NB closed at the I-10 Split. I-17 SB closed at 7th Avenue. There is no estimated time to reopen the freeway. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/DFvZa6GBIv— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 30, 2018
(3) comments
Build the WALL...
Why, to keep out Robert Bowers and Cesar Sayoc?
Textbook PIT maneuver. Good job PD!
