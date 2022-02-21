Trooper injured after a two-vehicle crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A trooper with the Arizona Department of Transportation was injured in a two-vehicle crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night near 40th Street and the Loop 202.
DPS told Arizona's Family that the DPS trooper was responding to one crash when the DPS vehicle crashed into the car in the eastbound lanes. The area was temporarily restricted but has since reopened.
The trooper had minor injuries but was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. They have since been released from the hospital. The other driver did not have any injuries.