MESA (3TV/CBS5) -- Pictures of a driver busted on the Loop 202 Freeway Wednesday for reportedly driving in an HOV lane with a mannequin right next to him are probably getting a lot of laughs at the office right now.
[WATCH: Driver busted in Mesa HOV lane with mannequin passenger]
Doug Keenan was the DPS Trooper who pulled the driver over.
He said the man behind the wheel clearly hoped the dummy would appear to be a real-life passenger.
[PREVIOUS: Busted! DPS cites man driving with mannequin in HOV lane]
"It just seemed odd," said Keenan. "When that vehicle came up on my right side I looked over, and the driver looked towards me, but the passenger didn't move. When I looked at the face, it just didn't look like a real face."
According to the trooper, something just didn't seem right.
"The mannequin or passenger was wearing like a sweatshirt and hat, and it's already getting too warm to be wearing that," said Keenan. "It just looked weird because it also had a scarf on, and the face was really small."
Unscrupulous motorists with fake passengers seems to be a growing trend.
Back in September, another dummy with a blanket and sunglasses was spotted in the East Valley.
Other law enforcement agencies across the country have also seen their share of phony passengers.
One driver created a bogus baby.
Another used a skeleton.
Trooper Keenan said what bothers him the most about the driver he cited this week is that he thought he could get away with it.
"He almost had like an arrogance, and he was rude about it," said Keenan. " When I started talking to him, it was like it wasn't a big deal, when it really is."
The driver received a $400 citation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.