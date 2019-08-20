AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The Arizona Lottery says its newest game has made somebody a bundle of cash.
Someone bought a winning Triple Twist ticket at the Fry’s at 107th Avenue and Indian School Road in Avondale. The jackpot? $810,500!
Triple Twist is similar to The Pick and Powerball in that it’s a drawing game. The first part of the twist is that you choose your six numbers, or you can do a Quick Pick, and the computer randomly selects two additional rows. Each $2 ticket has three rows of number in play.
Of course, you can win by matching three or more of the drawn numbers in a single row, but the second part of the twist gives you more ways to win.
“You can win up to four times on a single game by matching your numbers to the winning numbers in each corresponding row or combination of rows,” according to the Arizona Lottery’s Triple Twist FAQ page.
That’s what makes it different from other jackpot games like The Pick and Powerball.
Prizes for Triple Twist “combined line play” range from $2 to $2,000. Prizes for traditional matches are $2 for three number, $10 for four numbers and $500 for five numbers.
On Monday, Aug. 19, somebody’s ticket matched all six numbers drawn -- 1, 3, 27, 28, 33, 34 – on a single line. Jackpot! (By the way, jackpots for the daily drawings start at $200,000, and roll over until there’s a winner.)
While the jackpot-winning ticket has been claimed, you’ll still want to check your numbers because there are four $500 winners and 10 $50 winners in addition to hundreds of $5 and $10 winners and thousands of $2 winners.
With odds of winning something about 1 in 7.9, the Arizona Lottery says Triple Twist “delivers the best odds of winning … out of any draw game in Arizona.”
The Arizona Lottery launched Triple Twist in December 2018. It's one of six draw games in Arizona.
A portion of proceeds from Arizona Lottery ticket sales goes back into local communities.
“The Arizona Lottery generated nearly $212 million for our beneficiaries in Fiscal Year 2018 and is on track to exceed $1 billion in sales in Fiscal Year 2019,” according to the Arizona Lottery.