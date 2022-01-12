GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Somebody who bought a lottery ticket in Goodyear is the state's newest millionaire. According to the Arizona Lottery, somebody hit the $2.1 million Triple Twist jackpot on Saturday. The winning ticket was sold at the QuikTrip on Estrella Parkway, just north of Van Buren. No one has claimed the ticket just yet, and the winner has 180 days since Saturday to claim their cash.
The winning Triple Twist numbers for the Jan. 8 drawing were 7, 17, 28, 32, 34 and 39. The jackpot winner matched all six numbers. It's the second-largest Triple Twist jackpot winner in Arizona Lottery history, with the largest being $3.7 million in April 2020.