PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Selling a home can be a hassle, and it can take forever. You can speed the process along by doing five relatively easy and inexpensive things.
1. Timing
It’s helpful to know when buyers are out looking at homes. We’ve all heard the saying, “Time is money.” That’s especially true when selling a house. You can make the most of both by merely knowing when buyers are shopping.
According to Tyler Hixson, of Opendoor, an average of 68 potential buyers will take a look at your home before it sells.
He says most showings happen between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., and the most popular days for buyers to house hunt are Saturday and Sunday.
Just as important as knowing when buyers are shopping is knowing when they aren’t.
Hixson says Thursday is the least popular day for home visits.
While most of the country is heading into the peak home-buying season, which is generally May through August, things are a little different here in Phoenix.
“With the weather here in Phoenix, if you are looking to sell your home, get the most out of it … you may want to consider selling in September,” Hixson explained.
Opendoor data shows that September was when the most buying transactions happened in Phoenix last year.
Once you have the timing down, there are two primary considerations – your home’s price and its condition.
2. Pricing
“With price, you want to make sure you are pricing accurately. Sellers, we often tend to want to overprice our homes and be overly optimistic,” Hixson explained.
Most homes are on the market for about two months. Then there are about 30 days on top of that for the deal to close, so it will be about 90 days from listing to moving out-- that’s if the house is appropriately priced.
“If you overprice your home to start, you’re going to end up selling most often for less money, and you’re going to add up to three months of time,” Hixson said.
3. Condition
It’s essential for you to make your home as attractive as possible to potential buyers, which means it’s time to do some sprucing up.
Hixson says the best three things you can address are the paint, carpet and appliances.
“Those are what buyers are looking for first when they‘re in a home. Those are the upgrades they don’t want to make as soon as they move in,” he said.
You don’t have to do a complete remodel. Relatively small – but strategic – upgrades can be substantial selling points. Sometimes it can be as simple as a new sink or cabinet hardware or perhaps new light fixtures.
And the place you want to focus those upgrades, according to HGTV, is the kitchen.
“You’re not actually selling your house, you’re selling your kitchen – that’s how important it is,” explains a Design 101 article.
4. Declutter and deep clean
It’s important to declutter and deep clean, as well. Consider getting a storage unit while you’re showing your home. You don’t want just to put things in closets (or the garage) because you can bet that people checking out your home will want to look at the storage spaces. You need them to be neat and tidy, not packed to bursting.
Everything you don’t use daily goes into storage.
If you go with a portable storage unit, you can have it delivered to your new home when the time comes. Win!
As part of the decluttering process, take down personal items like photos, memorabilia, and artwork.
You want potential buyers to be able to see themselves – and their stuff – in your home. The house should be the focus, not your amazing photo gallery on the living room wall.
5. Curb appeal
Next, tackle the landscaping and any “tidy-up repairs.”
The outside of your house is the first things potential buyers see, and first impressions are everything. Don’t give them a reason not to come inside.
Like it does inside, a fresh coat of paint on the outside can also work wonders.
You want the house to appear warm and inviting.
