TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Pascua Yaqui Tribal Police are searching for a 2-week-old baby girl who they say was kidnapped by her biological father from her home in Tucson Saturday night.
Police say the baby girl, Michelle Guillen, was last seen wearing a pink shirt and pink pants. No picture of the baby was provided. According to police, her biological father, Jose Raul Juarez-Orci, took her from her home on West Valencia Road in Tucson at 11 p.m. and threatened to take the her to Mexico.
Police say Juarez-Orci has a history of violence and is possibly armed. He was driving a white 2018 GMC Sierra with Arizona license plate CLV8258.
Anyone with information on his location or who has seen this vehicle is asked to call 911 or the Pascua Yaqui police at 520-879-5523.