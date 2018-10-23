LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Trial has been pushed back to next year for a 55-year-old Arizona man facing a federal ammunition-manufacturing charge in Las Vegas in connection with the deadliest mass shooting in the nation's modern history.
Douglas Haig has pleaded not guilty to illegally making tracer and armor-piercing bullets at his home in Mesa, Arizona.
Court records show his trial was reset from Oct. 29 to March 11 at the request of federal prosecutors.
Haig's attorney, Marc Victor, didn't oppose the postponement and didn't immediately respond Tuesday to messages.
Haig awaits a judge's decision on a request to move his trial from U.S. District Court in Las Vegas closer to his home in Phoenix.
Haig isn't charged in the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting itself. Fifty-eight people died and more than 850 were injured.
