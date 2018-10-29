TUCSON, AZ (AP) - A volunteer for a group that tries to prevent immigrants from dying in the Arizona desert is scheduled for a Jan. 8 trial on charges that he illegally harbored people in the United States.
Scott Daniel Warren was arrested in January after federal agents conducted surveillance on a building in Ajo where two immigrants were given food, water, beds and clean clothes.
[READ MORE: Volunteer arrested after humanitarian group releases Border Patrol video]
He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
He's a volunteer with the group No More Deaths.
His arrest came after the group released videos of a Border Patrol agent kicking over water jugs meant for immigrants and of another agent pouring water on the ground.
Immigrants who sneak into the United States through the desert face many dangers, including walking for days in scorching heat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.