PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The trial in the case of Phoenix mother Christine Mustafa, who disappeared nearly two years ago and is presumed to be dead, begins Monday morning.
A family friend talked with Arizona’s Family about the case and the family’s emotions with the trial about to start.
Picturesque mountain views and expansive desert scenery right outside Diane Strand’s north Phoenix home used to be the scene of enjoyment for her, but now she says it paints a very different picture.
“Now, it has a different meaning. We spent many months out here searching for her,” said Strand.
Strand helped organized numerous searches in the desert area near her neighborhood after her neighbor, 34-year-old mother of two, Mustafa went missing in May of 2017.
Despite months of organized searches and combing thoroughly through landfills, Mustafa’s body was never found. However, police say there was enough evidence to charge her live-in boyfriend Robert Interval with her murder.
After nearly two years since her disappearance and suspected murder, Monday morning, the trial begins.
“Very emotional, very nervous about what’s gonna happen. We are very positive that prosecutors have the evidence they need to try this case. So we're just hoping that the truth will prevail and we're hopeful we'll have justice at the end."
Strand says the family is hopeful strong evidence will paint a powerful story of what really happened, but says even justice won’t bring them peace.
“There may be justice for her murder, for her missing, but without having the body, without that part of it, without him admitting to what happened, I don’t think there’ll ever be closure.”
