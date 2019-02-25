PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - The trial began today for a Phoenix man accused of murdering his girlfriend and dumping her body.
Prosecutors worked to prove Robert Interval killed Christine Mustafa, a mother of two, back in 2017.
Investigators never found her body, so the defense attorney said there's no proof Mustafa is dead.
"We don’t know what happened," said Defense Attorney Jamie Jackson. "We don’t know that she’s actually dead. There’s no evidence, crime scene, body. There’s nothing they can point to show you she is dead."
However, prosecutors said they have enough evidence to prove Interval killed the mother of two.
Prosecutors said Interval sent a text message to his sister the day Mustafa disappeared, it read:
"I have the perfect plan to finally end this psychopath tonight, but I didn’t have the courage, so I took some Adderall to encourage my misbehavior. Then suddenly it him me, how the (EXPLETIVE) does she know every thought and move? You would literally have to be watching me. Holy (EXPLETIVE) I almost spent LIFE in prison. I gotta leave here today and get psych help STAT.”
Defense attorneys said the text was taken out of context.
"Evidence will show those statements were taken out of context and that there are other texts and different things that happened in the days that Robert believed, himself, that Christine was still alive," said Jackson.
Prosecutors said Interval's sister also told police about an argument involving the couple's daughter.
"The defendant told her the morning Christine disappeared, Christine was leaving the house with their daughter. She had (her daughter's) paperwork in her hand, and she stated he was never going to see (the daughter) again, and she left. This made the defendant mad. He took the paperwork from Christine, and he said she attacked him. He then said he, quote, 'went too far,'" said state's attorney Marischa Gilla.
Jackson said a different recorded conversation between Interval and the girl is proof he's innocent.
"He tells (the girl) when mommy comes back, we’re going to have two homes. Again, a weird comment to make if you were the one to kill someone," said Jackson.
Mustafa's sisters took the stand, saying she did not have a history of disappearing.
Defense attorneys raised questions about Mustafa, saying, "Maybe she was killed by somebody else," said Jackson. "Maybe she’s alive and wanted a fresh start. Maybe she left the country for a new start, a start that did not include Robert."
Prosecutors said they have proof Interval bought mattress covers the day Mustafa disappeared, and a camera caught him at a garbage transfer station where he may have dumped Mustafa's body.
"The evidence will show the defendant placed Christine’s body inside the zippered mattress covers during those 11 minutes he sat outside The North Gateway Transfer Station," said Gilla.
"The evidence will show Robert did not kill Christine with pre-meditation," said Jackson. "At the end of the trial I’ll come back here and find him not guilty."
