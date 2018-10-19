FLAGSTAFF, AZ (AP) - The retrial for a former Northern Arizona University student charged in a fatal shooting on the Flagstaff campus will move ahead as scheduled.
Steven Jones will be tried in March on murder and other charges in the October 2015 shooting.
The date had been postponed while the State Bar of Arizona investigated a conflict-of-interest allegation against two of Jones' attorneys. The State Bar said this week it did not find clear and convincing evidence of an ethical violation.
[READ MORE: Defense in NAU shooting case cleared in State Bar probe]
Coconino County Superior Court Judge Dan Slayton affirmed the start of the three-week trial at a hearing Friday.
A jury in Jones' first trial deadlocked on the charges.
[READ MORE: Judge delays retrial for man charged in NAU campus shooting]
Jones maintains he acted in self-defense when he killed 20-year-old Colin Brough and wounded three other students.
Prosecutors say he was the aggressor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.