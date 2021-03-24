Trek to the US ends in tears and uncertainty for Guatemalan villagers

NOGALES, SONORA (3TV/CBS 5) - It was the children who first caught our attention. Wearing colored fleece with cartoon character backpacks, they looked like they were headed to school for the day. But they were certainly not.
The faces on the adults who were with them painted a different portrait of the group's experience. Some of them were wearing camouflage. The men's faces showed concern and uncertainty. The women's eyes were red from crying.
The entire group was stranded in Nogales, Sonora.
"None of us wants to cause any harm to anyone in the United States," said one of the men, who agreed to speak to us.
He said the group left their home village in Guatemala eight days before. It took them 5 days to make it to the frontier town of Altar, Sonora, where they met a human smuggler.
"He said it was going to be easy. Everything is good. There is no danger. But that is not how it turned out," said the man.
People in the Guatemalan village had saved up money to pay for the journey north. They paid the smuggler all they had, and he led them on a three day journey through the desert.
That journey ended on Monday, when they were apprehended outside Sasabe, Arizona by the US Border Patrol.
In a tweet, the interim US Border Patrol chief agent for the Tucson sector stated that the group contained over 70 unaccompanied minors.
The men, women and children who found themselves in Nogales on this cold and windy Tuesday were families and single adults.
"I need to think about what I'm going to do next," said the man. One option is to return home to Guatemala. But he said there was no future for him there.
"Some of the others say they're going to wait here for a couple of months and see if it gets easier to cross," he said.
The most pressing challenge was to find food and shelter in a border town where none of them knew anybody.
"What's interesting about this moment is the variety of reasons that people have for coming," said Joanna Williams, who is the executive director of the Kino Border Initiative, which shelters migrants and refugees in Nogales, Sonora.
She said poverty, natural disasters, violence and government instability are leading factors that send people north from Central American countries. And the ability for communities like Nogales to help these homeless and country-less people is being pushed to the limit.
"There is simply not enough shelter space for them," said Williams.