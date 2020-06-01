PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix fire are on scene of a tree rescue near 29th Street and Campbell Avenue Monday morning.
A tree trimmer was working on cutting palm trees in a backyard when they made contact with electrical lines according to Fire. They were not responsive when crews arrived.
Crews are working with the power company to secure the lines.
No information has been released about what led to the rescue and no information has been released about the victim.
