PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With spring break not far off, you might be thinking about planning a vacation. But many families are wondering: is it safe?

For more than 20 years, members of the Simmons family of Phoenix have been documenting their trips around the globe, with their two kids in tow. “Just kids experiencing different places in the world, culture, history,” said Carrie Simmons.

Simmons shares her travel advice with other parents. This year, people have different concerns about traveling, such as where to go and whether it's safe.

“Two months ago I would have said probably not to too many places, but that has changed rapidly in the last couple of weeks,” said Simmons. She said right now there are at least 44 countries open to spring break vacationers, with no restrictions.

“You can travel there without a quarantine or having had a vaccine,” said Simmons.

Since the vaccine is just starting to roll out, she recommends somewhere close for Arizonans. “Mexico has really lead the way, opening very cautiously, keeping resorts at a minimum capacity,” said Simmons.

She said cities like Cancun, Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta are still popular amongst Phoenicians, but you should expect to see changes at the resorts. "They take our luggage out, they fog the luggage down, we walk through a fever machine, there’s people with hand sanitizer at every doorway,” said Simmons.

If you have a little more time, Central and South America are also welcoming back tourists. “Costa Rica is now open, and that’s a big one, since they were closed for a long time,” said Simmons.

But travel experts say not to get too caught up in the deal. "Usually for Peru, we are at the $1,200 range, and I just saw it at $400 dollars on American Airlines,” said Simmons.

But be cautious; there could be a reason for the rock-bottom airfare. “I will say, with Peru, they are having a little bit of a spike, but we are seeing some restrictions in place right now,” said Simmons.

When it comes to popular places in Europe, Simmons recommends holding off until summer because restaurants and museums may still be closed there.

In the meantime, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends not traveling during the pandemic.