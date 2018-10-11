PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- This is pretty cool, especially if you are a women of the boomer age looking to get out of town and go on vacation...
Boomer Women Travel is a website designed to help partner up women of the same age to travel to some pretty cool destinations.
Maybe you want to travel somewhere and have no one to travel with, maybe you hate all of the planning that goes into trips and you want someone else to do it for you. This site offers services that do it all for you from the airplane ticket, to the hotel room, to all of your extra curricular activities while away.
It's can be good for someone who is single, divorced, or widowed.
Thats what this service is all about!
Boomer Women Travel also touts having people to travel with who have experience outside of the U.S.
So if you've always wanted to go out of the States, and you've been a little nervous, you can not only have girlfriends to travel with, but also someone who has experience traveling internationally.
For more information on Boomer Women Travel, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.