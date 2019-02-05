FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are discouraging travel in parts of northern Arizona’s high country due to an approaching storm expected to produce heavy snowfall, strong winds and wind chills in the single digits.
A winter storm warning was issued for Mogollon Rim region that include Flagstaff and the Show Low areas, and forecasters said the worst time to travel would be between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Wednesday.
[READ: Winter storm expected to slam Arizona]
[GET: Your local forecast]
[STAY UP TO DATE: Arizona's Family mobile phone apps, smart TV app and streaming services]
Up to 11 inches (29 centimeters) of snow are forecast for Williams and Flagstaff, both located on Interstate 40, up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) at Grand Canyon Village and up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) in Show Low.
The weather service forecasts gusty winds of up to 50 mph (80 kph) with areas of blowing snow and pool visibility.
The Arizona Department of Transportation tweeted a photo taken along INterstate 17 at milepost 329 to show people what they can expect.
[SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS! phxnewsdesk@azfamily.com]
NOW: Here's what awaits you if you don't delay travel. This picture was taken by an ADOT maintenance employee at I-17 and milepost 329. #azwx #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/4uu63lCigT— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 5, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.