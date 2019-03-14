PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - People from all over the world are posting photos online using "#TrashTag" all thanks to a local father of two.
Byron Roman, a loan officer in Phoenix, shared a photo from a man in Algeria who took a "before" photo of a messy outdoor area, and an "after" photo of him in the same spot surrounded by trash bags. For some reason, Roman's post quickly went viral.
"The numbers kept just going up and up--30 thousand, 40 thousand, 100 thousand and by Sunday I had 250 thousand shares," Roman explained.
Roman's caption stated, "Here is a new #challenge for all you bored teens. Take a photo of an area that needs some cleaning or maintenance, then take a photo after you have done something about it, and post it. Here are the people doing it #BasuraChallenge#trashtag Challenge, join the cause. #BasuraChallengeAZ."
Roman said the challenge inspired him.
"I felt that today--everyone--but mainly today's youth should be doing something similar instead of eating tide pods or whatever is the next challenge that comes up."
Roman thinks by calling out "bored teens" that's what made his post take off.
"It's a challenge to the bored teens to come out and do something rather than sit around and complain or do nothing," Roman said.
The hashtag was originally created by an outdoor company called UCO Gear in 2015 as part of a larger project.
"I think all these things came together and with the help of Reddit and Instagram, it just took off from there," Roman said, trying to understand why his post went viral.
Roman has received calls and interview requests from newspapers and radio stations from all over the world--including Dubai and Germany.
"The purpose was not to clean the planet, the purpose was to encourage people to do something, and the end result is great," Roman said. "I'm proud. We all have that where we want to save the world, we want to be the superheroes especially with all these movies going around, so it's a good feeling that my contribution to the world is, 'let's do a little cleanup."
Roman said he hopes the next challenge is to keep the world clean once this fad fades away.
"I think that's what we have to do. If you're walking around and you see something, pick it up! It doesn't take that much."
