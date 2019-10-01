SUN CITY WEST, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- One person has life-threatening injuries after a vehicle went into a pond in Sun City West Tuesday evening.
According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred near the area of RH Johnson and Meeker boulevards.
MCSO said that two people were inside the vehicle at time of the incident.
The circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown at this time.
