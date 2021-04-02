PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The City of Phoenix and the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association (PLEA) have reached a tentative agreement on a brand new contract that includes several reforms intended to provide greater transparency and build trust within the community.
The Phoenix City Council will vote on the tentative agreement at its April 7 meeting. The tentative Memorandum of Understanding includes the following changes:
- Removal of language warning a citizen about possible criminal charges if they file a false complaint against a police officer. The language has the effect of potentially discouraging residents from alerting the city about police officer conduct.
- The Chief of Police now has discretion to take immediate action, setting a pre-termination meeting for an officer involved in a job-related felony crime. The new contract eliminates any waiting period allowing the chief to take swift and decisive disciplinary action as appropriate for the situation.
- Clarifies language that explicitly allows non-police City of Phoenix investigators, such as a civilian oversight committee to investigate officers.
- Employees will no longer be allowed to use vacation time in lieu of a suspension.
- Removes language that provides police employees identified as a witness in a case the ability to meet with the union prior to an interview with investigators.
- The new contract outlines 10 categories of past discipline that cannot be removed from consideration as supervisors assign progressive discipline, transfers, and promotions. Discipline related to these categories will remain available for consideration for the full length of an employee’s career:
- Abusive or threatening attitude, language, or conduct towards fellow employees
- Accepting fees or gifts which would lead toward favoritism or the appearance of favoritism or a conflict of interest
- Intentionally falsifying records or documents
- Stealing
- Alcohol or illegal drug use on the job
- Violation of city anti-harassment or anti-discrimination policies
- City Ethics Policy violations
- Dishonesty
- Felony crime
- Class 3 violation of use of force
- Update current language on purging/inactivating files to accurately reflect that the official Human Resources file is not purged.
- PLEA will no longer have a representative on the grievance committee when an officer files a grievance. Instead, a representative from another union will join two management representatives on the committee to ensure an impartial review.
The agreement will be heard as item 42 in the City Council agenda on April 7. Arizona’s Family will continue to follow the latest on this vote. Read the entire Memorandum of Understanding on page 158 of the Council agenda.