SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Scottsdale police say a homeless man sleeping in an alley was killed Wednesday morning when he was struck by a City of Scottsdale garbage truck.
The accident happened near Camelback and Granite Reef roads at about 5:45 a.m.
Police say that 34-year-old Freddy Tombo, a transient, was dressed in dark clothing and had been sleeping under some refuse in the alley. "A City of Scottsdale garbage truck was driving through the alley as part of its normal trash collection route when it struck Mr. Tombo," reads a statement from Scottsdale police.
Tombo was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident is still under investigation and no further details are available at this time.