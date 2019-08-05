PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A transient has been arrested for public sexual indecency after he reportedly exposed himself at a hotel pool in Phoenix.
Ronnie Lee Duryee, 26, is accused of touching himself inappropriately at the pool of the Hampton Inn near Third Avenue and Thomas Road.
On Sunday, Duryee "had his hands down his pants and was touching himself inappropriately near children and their families outside by the pool," according to the police report.
When officers arrived at the scene, the police report states that the suspect was lying "on a chair near the pool with the zipper on his pants down."
Five kids and two adults reported seeing the suspect expose himself and touch himself. One of those witnesses called 911.
Duryee was placed under arrest.
During a search, police say he was found to be in possession of meth.
Duryee faces charges of public sexual indecency with minors present, possession/use of dangerous drugs/drug paraphernalia, and criminal damage.
He was booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail and is being held on a $1,000 bond.
(4) comments
26?? gotta be a misprint or something. He looks 46.
Jailhouse gets empty, Ronnie gets plenty.
If you stay at a Hampton what you expect ????
We really need to remove all these scumbag homeless and transients......ship them all to Tasmania or Chad....
