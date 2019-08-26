PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Activists are calling for the release of a transgender woman after she was arrested on July 5 at a Phoenix light rail platform and later taken into Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.
Stephanie Figgins, a spokeswoman for the group Trans Queer Pueblo, says Javier “Naomi” Ramirez Rosales was on the platform just to grab a drink of water from a fountain.
[WATCH: Transgender woman in ICE custody after arrested at Phoenix light rail]
“We live in one of the hottest cities in the world. Do we really want to live in a Phoenix where getting a drink of water can land you in jail?” Figgins asked.
But surveillance footage from the platform near the intersection of McDowell Road and Central Avenue tells a different story.
In the footage, Ramirez Rosales and an unidentified person are shown walking onto the area of the platform reserved for people who’ve paid their fare. Both can be seen holding containers, and neither of them stop for a drink of water.
According to Phoenix police, the two were contacted by a police assistant who thought the two were drinking out of open alcohol containers. Police say that on closer inspection the police assistant found the two were just drinking out of Arizona Ice Tea cans.
However, they’d both walked into the fare zone without valid fares, so the police assistant ran a records check on the two. He discovered Ramirez Rosales had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court on two counts of assault.
Ramirez Rosales was arrested by a Phoenix Police officer and booked into Maricopa County Jail for the warrant.
According to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, which runs Maricopa County Jail, ICE interviews every detainee at intake. MCSO confirmed Ramirez Rosales was taken into ICE custody before leaving the jail.
“I’m afraid that I won’t see her again,” said Maria Teresa, Ramirez Rosales’ mother.
Trans Queer Pueblo says the undocumented transgender woman is now in an all-male ICE detention facility in Eloy. Naomi’s mother said she worries for her transgender daughter’s safety.
“And I’m afraid of what might happen to her if she gets sent to Mexico,” Teresa said. “Because of who she is.”
Yasmeen Pitts O'Keefe with ICE sent Arizona's Family the following statement:
“On July 6, ICE took custody of Francisco Javier Ramirez-Perez, a.k.a., Naomi Rosales-Ramirez, an illegal alien from Mexico, pursuant to a detainer lodged with the Maricopa County Jail (MCJ) on July 5. Previously, Ramirez-Pérez was repatriated to Mexico in 2005. Ramirez-Perez will remain in ICE custody pending a decision by an immigration judge with the Executive Office for Immigration Review.”