SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) -- A transgender Valley veteran says the Supreme Court’s allowance of President Trump’s ban on transgender military service sends the wrong message.
“It feels not only that we’re less valued as a military servicemember but less valued as a human being,” said Danielle Lynch, who served in the Navy from 1991 to 1997.
Lynch says she might have had a different name when she served, but she was still the same person.
“I was trans when I was in the military,” Lynch said. “I have always been, ever since I was little.”
The Supreme Court is allowing President Trump’s transgender military ban to go into effect.
The ban requires military members to serve “in their biological sex” which disqualifies many transgender people.
Today’s allowance isn’t a permanent decision. It simply allows the ban to take place while lower courts hash out the issue.
But for Lynch, it still signals a loss of potential.
“There are plenty of trans people that have a great amount of talent in various areas,” Lynch said. “Why not utilize that talent for the military if that person wishes to serve their country?”
