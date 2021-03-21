PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Authorities are looking into the cause of a fire that broke out at a commercial business in Phoenix Sunday afternoon.
Phoenix Fire Department spokesperson David J. Ramirez says their crews were called out around 1:30 p.m. to a commercial businesses near the intersection of 12th and Brown streets after multiple reports of electrical lines down and a transformer that had exploded.
The first arriving engine company found active fire and smoke coming from a small building with multiple roll-up garage doors, says Ramirez. They quickly began to work on the fire, gaining access to the building using circular saws.
Crews worked aggressively to fight the blaze, keeping it from extending to adjacent units.
Ramirez says no firefighters were hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.