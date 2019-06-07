TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Security video caught the terrifying moment two children went flying over a brick wall when a gust of wind turned over their trampoline.
Gavin Reynolds and Rhode Hill literally went flying through the air.
[WATCH: Wind gust sends trampoline tumbling, sending kids airborne]
"We felt (the wind gust),” said Hill. “We felt it literally going over a wall."
The boys landed at least 15 feet away, with Hill badly hurt.
“None of us remember being in the air... we just remember hitting the ground!" Reynolds told Arizona’s Family.
That's when Reynolds braved his own pain.
With each agonizing step, security video showed his determined effort to get help, as he screamed for father.
Even in those moments, footage showed that he couldn't stop thinking of his hurt friend. According to security video, Reynolds told his father that he was worried Hill had broken his neck.
The boys ended up taking an ambulance ride to the emergency room, where they both got CT scans. Hill was left with a fractured arm and pelvis.
Despite everything, both boys said they'll be back on a trampoline in no time, with some key provisions.
"As long as it's down... and it'll stay down. I'll go on it anyway,” Hill said.
