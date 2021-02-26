Luke Air Force Base security incident

Authorities responded to a report of a person with a gun at Luke Air Force Base on Friday morning.

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Luke Air Force Base says there was “a real-world security incident” during a “routine exercise” Friday morning.

It happened at the 56th Medical Group facility. According to a spokesperson from Luke Air Force Base, there was a report of a person with a gun inside the building. Evacuations occurred, security forces responded and no weapon was found. 

Just before noon on Friday, Luke AFB gave the all clear and the lockdown  ended. 

Luke Air Force Base, which is home to the 56th Fighter Wings, was doing a scheduled "full-scale active shooter exercise" when the incident occurred.

Arizona's Family will updated this story as information comes into the newsroom.

 

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you