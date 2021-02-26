LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Luke Air Force Base says there was “a real-world security incident” during a “routine exercise” Friday morning.
It happened at the 56th Medical Group facility. According to a spokesperson from Luke Air Force Base, there was a report of a person with a gun inside the building. Evacuations occurred, security forces responded and no weapon was found.
Just before noon on Friday, Luke AFB gave the all clear and the lockdown ended.
Luke Air Force Base, which is home to the 56th Fighter Wings, was doing a scheduled "full-scale active shooter exercise" when the incident occurred.
