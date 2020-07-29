► Click the video player above to watch live coverage on 3TV.
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A huge fire is burning on a train on a bridge over Tempe Town Lake. The fire was pumping thick black smoke into the air. That smoke plume was visible for miles.
Union Pacific said as many as 10 train cars derailed at about 6:15 a.m. The south side of the bridge then collapsed and caught fire. A spokesman said its crew was not hurt but one person at the park was treated for smoke inhalation. (Click video player below for first reports.)
Union Pacific spokesman Tim McMahan said two of the three tanker cars on the ground under the bridge contained cyclohexanone. The third contained a rubber material. "None are reported leaking, and no tank cars were involved in the fire," he said. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, cyclohexanone is a colorless oily liquid that is both flammable and an irritant. It's mostly used for the production of nylon.
The cars that burned for hours were carrying lumber, some of which fell into the lake.
Video from CBS 5 Investigates producer Gilbert Zermeño showed the fire along the length of the train bridge, a portion of which had collapsed on the Tempe Beach Park side. (Click the video player below to watch.)
The call was escalated to a third alarm, which means more resources from all over the Valley were assigned to it.
"A SCENE FROM HELL"
Camille Kimball was riding her bike under the bridge just a moment before it collapsed. She said the noise of the train became deafening, and as she came off the bridge, she saw people with their phone cameras trained behind her.
"I turned around to look and got the fright of my life," she said. "Now there's fire pouring into the lake from the middle of the bridge. ... It looks like a scene from hell, truly. A scene from hell. ... The flames are intense and the sky is filled with black smoke." She described the experience as "surreal."
Bruce Haffner described the scene as "unbelievable." "It's such a catastrophe," he said. Haffner also said that helicopters were coming in to help fight the fire from the air and that air traffic controllers were having planes taking off from Sky Harbor International Airport move to the north, away from the huge smoke plume.
"We are directing aircraft north or south of the incident scene to minimize aircraft-noise distraction to fire crews," an FAA spokesman told Arizona's Family.
Although planes are being diverted around the incident, things at Sky Harbor are running as usual. "At this time, there are no impacts to our operations," a spokesman said.
It's not clear what caused the derailment and subsequent bridge collapse and fire, but according to Union Pacific's website, the bridges are inspected every 30 days.
@TempePolice and Tempe Fire are on scene of a train derailment and large fire over Tempe Town Lake. Several roads are restricted near Tempe Town Lake and west of downtown Tempe. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/c9syNfpVUf— Tempe Police (@TempePolice) July 29, 2020
TRAFFIC AND LIGHT RAIL RESTRICTIONS
Valley Metro tweeted that light rail service would be delayed in the area. Buses were being deployed to moved passengers around the fire.
Service Alert-Update: Due to a heavy rail fire in Tempe, Valley Metro is terminating service eastbound at 38th St/Wash and Smith Martin/Apache Blvd in Tempe. Buses are being assembled to transport passengers around the incident. #vmservice— Valley Metro (@valleymetro) July 29, 2020
The Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway is closed in both directions between State Route 143 and Loop 101. On ramps area closed, as well, as on the northbound and southbound ramps from Loop 101 to Loop 202.
ABOUT THE BRIDGE
According to the City of Tempe, The Salt River Union Pacific Bridge was first built in 1912, and has survived floods that destroyed three other truss bridges in the same location.
